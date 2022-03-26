$0.10 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,085. Ooma has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $351.05 million, a PE ratio of -210.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

