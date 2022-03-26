DeGate Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $14.70 million and $723,292.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.51 or 0.07012834 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,433.36 or 0.99952636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043596 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

