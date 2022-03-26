$393.60 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will report $393.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $419.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. 637,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

