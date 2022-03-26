RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at about $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in RPM International by 117.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. 562,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,572. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

