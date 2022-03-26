Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Down 90.3% in March

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NOVC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,404. Novation Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

