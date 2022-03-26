Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Reduced by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.36. 898,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,234. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

