Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.67. 219,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

