Zacks: Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.27. 998,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,959. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

