$37.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $37.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.12 billion. Anthem posted sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $152.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.45 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $161.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.94 billion to $167.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $480.76. The stock had a trading volume of 857,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,131. The company has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.18. Anthem has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $485.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

