ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.51 or 0.07012834 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,433.36 or 0.99952636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043596 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.