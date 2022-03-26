Coldstack (CLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $971,648.54

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $971,648.54 and $275,184.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.51 or 0.07012834 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,433.36 or 0.99952636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043596 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

