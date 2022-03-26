Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of POW stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,129,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.63 and a 1 year high of C$44.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

