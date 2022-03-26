Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 225 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,298. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

