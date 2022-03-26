MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 18,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

