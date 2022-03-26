First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Update

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FHS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 101,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,223. First High-School Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

