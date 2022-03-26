PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $132,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,576,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

NRGX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 73,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,935. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.