BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.7% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $741.04. The stock had a trading volume of 419,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,055. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $853.87.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

