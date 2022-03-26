Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.47 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.83 or 0.06998513 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.86 or 0.99906460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars.

