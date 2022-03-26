ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.68 ($15.03).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGA shares. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.98) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($15.82) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.84) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

