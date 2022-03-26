Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $60.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,611. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
