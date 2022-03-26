Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $60.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,611. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

