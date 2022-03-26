The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Decreased by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,176. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

