Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period.

FTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,086. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

