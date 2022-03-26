Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.25.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 334,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,727. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $150.85.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

