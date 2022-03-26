Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 784 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 14,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.36. The company had a trading volume of 898,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

