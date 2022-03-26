Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,910,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,335,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,225,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Net Savings Link has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology.

