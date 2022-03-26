Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 562,418 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,998 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock remained flat at $$3.28 during trading on Friday. 1,215,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,199. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

