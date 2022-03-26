Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 562,418 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,998 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock remained flat at $$3.28 during trading on Friday. 1,215,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,199. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.