BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 82.8% in March

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,726. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 986,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

