Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEMD shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 50,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,441. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

