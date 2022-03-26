Analysts Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Target Price at C$57.18

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,660. Also, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,464,613.92.

MX traded up C$0.78 on Monday, hitting C$70.33. The company had a trading volume of 97,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$71.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

