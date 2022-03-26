Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Position Boosted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 145,866 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,567,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,662,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000.

IPO stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 320,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,494. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $70.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39.

