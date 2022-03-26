Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 322 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,699. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.