Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,062,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,207. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $179.01 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

