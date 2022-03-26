Unido EP Price Tops $0.0620 on Major Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $69,729.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.02 or 0.06991325 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.27 or 0.99833654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043638 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,752,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

