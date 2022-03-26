Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $710.14. 365,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.47 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $705.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $770.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

