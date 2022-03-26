Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,232. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.