Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Cap of $77.03 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $77.03 million and $272,814.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,398.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.73 or 0.07033463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00277225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.05 or 0.00813214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00107468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.57 or 0.00472035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.97 or 0.00472924 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 477,042,762 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

