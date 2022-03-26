Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $38.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,194,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,463,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

