MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSMY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,823,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,666. MC Endeavors has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

MC Endeavors Company Profile (Get Rating)

MC Endeavors, Inc is engaged in providing CBD product production services, including R&D, component sourcing, custom formulation, brand and labels design, label printing, contract & wholesale, custom private label manufacturing, and lab-certified 3rd party testing to ensure a full service, one-stop-shop experience.

