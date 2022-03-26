Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a growth of 211.4% from the February 28th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 447.3 days.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded shares of Puma to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PMMAF remained flat at $$85.75 during trading on Friday. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

