Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 183 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,747 shares of company stock valued at $73,174,022. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.22. 2,952,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.03 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.