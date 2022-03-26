Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,302 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 778,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Allison Transmission Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.