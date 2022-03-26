Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 183,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.61. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.