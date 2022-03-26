12,958 Shares in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHF remained flat at $$6.96 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,650. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

