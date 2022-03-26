Critical Analysis: Zymergen (ZY) & Its Rivals

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Zymergen to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zymergen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 105 758 1312 29 2.57

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 131.48%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 29.02%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million N/A -0.32 Zymergen Competitors $3.02 billion $130.46 million 22.20

Zymergen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -451.58% -64.37% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -29.98% -2.17%

Summary

Zymergen competitors beat Zymergen on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

