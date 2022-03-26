Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.04. Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,845 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $127,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,497 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 207.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 244,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,673. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

