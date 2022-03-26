Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $276.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

