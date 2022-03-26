NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

