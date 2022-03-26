Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Update

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.56 to $1.19 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of HLLPF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 108,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Hello Pal International has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

