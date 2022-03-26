Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declines By 95.5%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GBOOY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,691. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $39.76.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte (Get Rating)
