Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. 306,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,224. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.